World Vegan Day: 9 places to grab vegan grub in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vegans, rejoice! Wednesday is your day.
Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day. And whether you stick to a plant-based diet every day, or enjoy a veggie dish on occasion, there are plenty of places in Central Florida to celebrate.
See a list of 9 restaurants to grab some vegan grub below:
Winter Park Biscuit Company
Leguminati
Plantees
The Kind Cleaver
Dharma Southern Chick’n
Veg’n Out
Veggie Garden
Earthy Picks
The Earthy Kitchen
