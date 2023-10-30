World Vegan Day: 9 places to grab vegan grub in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vegans, rejoice! Wednesday is your day.

Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day. And whether you stick to a plant-based diet every day, or enjoy a veggie dish on occasion, there are plenty of places in Central Florida to celebrate.

See a list of 9 restaurants to grab some vegan grub below:

Winter Park Biscuit Company





Leguminati





Plantees





The Kind Cleaver





Dharma Southern Chick’n





Veg’n Out





Veggie Garden





Earthy Picks





The Earthy Kitchen

