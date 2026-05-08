Five hospitalized after major three-vehicle collision in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a serious three-vehicle crash in Ocala on Friday afternoon.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived around 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 67th Avenue Road and Southwest 38th Street following reports of a crash with individuals trapped inside the vehicles.

Officials said the crash involved a Ford Mustang, a Ford SUV and a Honda SUV.

When firefighters arrived, they found extensive damage to all three vehicles. The Mustang had significant front-end damage and was obstructing the intersection.

The Ford SUV had severe damage to the driver’s side and front, while the Honda SUV was parked beside the Ford with moderate damage to its driver’s side.

The driver and passenger of the Mustang were able to get out on their own. However, firefighters had to rescue the driver and passenger trapped inside the Ford SUV.

Crews reported that the Honda SUV was jammed against the passenger side of the Ford SUV, blocking access. After assisting the Honda driver, firefighters employed a winch to pull the Honda away, enabling them to free the trapped passenger.

All five people involved were transported to the hospital for evaluation. One person was listed as a trauma alert because of the severity of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

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