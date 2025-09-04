FAA decision clears way to more than double Falcon 9 launches at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is asking the Federal Aviation Administration to approve an increase in Falcon 9 launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Pad 40 — from 50 a year to 120.

The FAA says the increase, along with a new landing zone, would not significantly affect the environment and plans to issue a finding of no significant impact.

But Space UpClose founder, Dr. Ken Kremer told us, the FAA should look closer at the potential effects on airspace and maritime traffic, which could impact millions of people visiting the Space Coast.

Mark Marquette with Titusville’s American Space Museum says the growth at the Cape is part of a broader shift.

He notes that 15 years ago, there were only a handful of launches, but today, nearly 30 companies have reserved pad space.

The Space Coast has already seen 75 launches this year.

