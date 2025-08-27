FAA hosts a series of meetings on proposed Starship operations at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX’s Starship-Super Heavy is still under development in Texas.

But the company’s ambitions are extending to Florida, where the Kennedy Space Center is under review as a potential launch and landing hub.

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hosting a series of public meetings around the Environmental Impact Statement for proposed Starship activities.

At the first meeting today at the Astronauts Memorial Foundation Center for Space Education, Titusville resident Rita McClellan told us, “I’m a lifelong citizen here. I was born and raised here, and I’d like to know what the ecological impacts are of the space program.”

SpaceX is seeking approval for up to 44 Starship-Super Heavy launches and landings per year from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

That could mean temporary closures and access restrictions — including at popular spots like Playalinda Beach. “We love our beach and we want to keep it,” said Brevard County resident Holly Beck. “We’ve been here a long, long time and we’re just concerned, and we want to know what’s going to happen.”

SpaceX has asked the U.S. Space force to allow it to conduct as many as 76 launches per year from SLC-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose said today, “We want space. It builds the economy. But we don’t want to antagonize the local community.”

