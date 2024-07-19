FAA issues ground stop for several airlines due to communication issues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flights from several major U.S. carriers, including Delta, United, and American Airlines, have been grounded.

The move came after the airlines told the Federal Aviation Administration they were experiencing communication issues.

Several flights at the Orlando International Airport were canceled and delayed Friday morning.

IT outages have been reported worldwide, impacting banks, airports, and airlines.

Several carriers are currently experiencing a worldwide technology issue affecting their operations. Flight delays and cancellations may occur. For specific flight information, please contact your airline directly. Thank you. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) July 19, 2024

There were at least 19 delays and 10 cancellations at OIA as of early Friday morning.

It’s still unclear how the internet outages are connected to the flight issues.

American Airlines released a statement on social media saying it is aware of a technology issue with a vendor that is impacting multiple carriers.

OIA officials advise travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

