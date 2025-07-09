FHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle and SUV in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a motorcyclist died after an SUV struck him Tuesday night in Orange County.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Valencia College Lane and Short Pine Lane.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the driver of a GMC Arcadia, traveling westbound on Valencia College Lane, tried to make a left turn onto Short Pine Lane and struck the eastbound motorcycle at the intersection.

FHP said the motorcyclist, 27, of Tampa, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The SUV’s driver, 38, or Orlando was not hurt and troopers said she remained on scene following the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

