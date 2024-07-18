Real-time surveillance cameras installed along Seabreeze Blvd. in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After years of anticipation, Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach now has real-time surveillance cameras streaming back to the police department.

The push for change in the area started after a couple was stabbed to death while walking home from bike week in 2022.

Since then, there have been multiple shootings and other issues outside of businesses.

The twenty-foot poles are situated throughout the entertainment district on Seabreeze Blvd. An eighth camera will eventually be installed on Wild Olive Avenue, where the bike week stabbings occurred.

The footage feeds back in real-time to the Grandview Substation just around the corner, leading to a prompt response from police.

“The last problem we had over here was ended in 60 seconds,” Commissioner Ken Strickland said.

Seabreeze Fine Jewelry owner Lyle Trachtman is thankful for the extra effort on the street where his business has been located for decades.

“I hope it does what it’s supposed to do and help reduce the crime and different things that go on here and other places,” Trachtman said. “It’s better for our image too.”

The investment on Seabreeze Boulevard was just under $150,000. It was paid for by Commissioner Strickland and Mayor Derrick Henry with their American Rescue Plan Funds.

The camera program will continue across other parts of the city. Strickland said some will also be installed on Main Street and in Midtown.

