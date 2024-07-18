Pat Williams: Greg Warmoth sits down with Magic CEO Alex Martins

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, the City of Orlando and the entire sports community are remembering the life and legacy of Pat Williams, co-founder of the Orlando Magic.

Channel 9 Anchor Greg Warmoth sat down with Magic President and CEO Alex Martins to talk about Williams, who died Wednesday evening at 84.

Martins was one of the first people Williams hired when Orlando was granted an NBA franchise.

“Without Pat Williams, the Orlando Magic would not exist today,” Martins said.

Martins reflected on Williams’s commitment to putting the team on the map in Orlando, now a prominent sports entertainment hub.

“He was the ultimate promoter, and he did whatever it took to get his vision and his goal,” he said. “And that was the key to getting the Magic.”

