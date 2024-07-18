Central Florida reacts: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams died Wednesday evening at the age of 84.

Williams, who spent more than a half-century working within the NBA, died from complications related to viral pneumonia, the team announced.

“Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando,” Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins said in a joint statement to Channel 9. “His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways.”

As news of Williams’ passing has spread, Central Florida officials have begun to share their thoughts on his legacy.

In a statement, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer described Williams as “one of a kind” and a “champion” for the city of Orlando.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings shared a statement calling Williams a “true visionary” who he considers to be a great role model.

“His remarkable achievements with the Orlando Magic, including his role in the team’s creation and tenure as Senior Vice President, have left an indelible mark on the sport,” Demings said.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said he was saddened to hear about Williams’ passing.

Lemma commended Williams for a legacy of community involvement and a drive to “making Central Florida a better place.”

Williams is survived by his wife Ruth and 19 children, 14 of whom they adopted from foreign countries.

Memorial arrangements are still being prepared.

