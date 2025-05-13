Spirit Airline passengers to receive upgraded guest experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines enhances passenger comfort and improves its Free Spirit loyalty program to elevate the guest experience.

The airline is excited to launch a fantastic new extra-legroom seating option and some unique loyalty perks. Get ready for expanded redemption choices, handy seat upgrades, a benefit of two free checked bags and so much more.

Guests valuing comfort and a premium experience will soon enjoy an extra four inches of legroom in Go Comfy, bringing the total pitch to 32 inches.

“Spirit’s new premium options offer travelers exceptional value, and we’re creating even more opportunities for Guests to experience them with our new extra-legroom seating option,” said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines.

Upgraded Free Spirit Loyalty Program:

Expanded Redemption Options: Guests can now redeem all four travel options*, including premium options like Go Big and Go Comfy using Free Spirit points, excluding taxes and fees. Spirit plans to add even more exciting redemptions in the coming months, including personalized experiences and elevated perks that cater to every type of traveler.

Complimentary Upgrades: Free Spirit Status members and Free Spirit credit card holders will enjoy complimentary upgrades to a Big Front Seat and Comfy Seat at boarding, based on availability and status level. Benefits will extend to one Guest on the member's reservation beginning in June.

New Two Free Checked Bags Benefit for Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard Cardholders: Beginning later in 2025, Spirit and Bank of America will roll-out two free checked bags as an exciting new benefit for Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard Cardholders, with more details to be announced.

Beginning later in 2025, Spirit and Bank of America will roll-out two free checked bags as an exciting new benefit for Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard Cardholders, with more details to be announced. Earn on Everyday Purchases with the New Free Spirit Debit Card: The new Free Spirit Debit Card, scheduled to launch this Fall, will allow anyone to earn Free Spirit points on their everyday spending and redeem those points for travel on Spirit while receiving Group 2 Priority Boarding and a 25 percent rebate on inflight purchases.

Ghosh continues, “We’re also adding more value and perks for our loyalty members at a time when others are taking away benefits, giving our most loyal Guests even more reasons to choose Spirit.”

