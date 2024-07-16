How Orlando City Soccer Club attendance ranks in MLS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando City SC’s attendance is on the rise.

According to ESPN data, the team’s average attendance is 22,632 as of July 12, up from 20,804 during the full season last year. ESPN said the most attended game was a May 15 scoreless draw with rival Inter Miami CF, with 25,046 fans, while the lowest attended game was a March 23 win against Austin FC with 20,985.

Out of all 29 current Major League Soccer teams, Orlando City has the 11th-highest attendance. Atlanta United currently leads the league with 46,721 on average attending, while Charlotte FC is second (34,333) and the Seattle Sounders are third (30,208).

