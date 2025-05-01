Flagler County Sheriff’s Office offering nationwide background checks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is now offering comprehensive, nationwide background check services to residents.

This is done through ACCESS Background Check Services, which is available to anyone who needs a nationwide background check in Florida for employment, volunteering or licensing and permitting.

The service covers national criminal background checks, national sex offender background checks and terrorist watch list checks, among other checks.

Background checks and fingerprinting services are available at both the Flagler Sheriff’s Operations Center, located at 61 Sheriff E.W. Johnston Dr. in Bunnell, and the District 2-Palm Coast Office, located at 14 Palm Harbor Village Way in Palm Coast.

The sheriff’s office says background checks and fingerprinting services will generally be available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Residents seeking a background check are encouraged to make an appointment and pay online, but appointments and payment may be made on-site. A valid email address, government-issued photo ID, and credit or debit card are required to register for a check.

The cost ranges between $60 and $105, depending on the type of check required.

More information, registration and payment options are available online.

“We are excited to have the ability to offer easy and convenient nationwide background checks at both our Operations Center in Bunnell and our District 2 Office in Palm Coast,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Previously, we could only provide a Flagler County-only record check, and we know that many employers wanted more than that. This is another example of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office working to serve our residents however we can.”

