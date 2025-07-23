Flagler County Sheriff speaks out as couple is arrested for child neglect

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast couple is facing child neglect charges after deputies said they found their infant alone in a car outside a bar. The couple was arrested Friday, and both are now out of jail.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Children and Families are investigating.

“You need to leave or I’m calling the sheriff!”

Those were the demands coming from inside the home address listed for 28-year-old Clarisse and 60-year-old Norman Finnegan.

The couple was arrested Friday night accused of leaving an infant alone sleeping in a car seat that wasn’t secured properly while in the back seat of an unlocked car with the engine running.

Body camera video showed deputies tending to the baby while witnesses accused both Clarisse and Norman of being at a bar drinking.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the two will never receive parents of the year award with these actions.

“These are serious offenses,” Sheriff Staly said. “You’ve got to get your life under control. Go do your drinking elsewhere at home; you don’t need to go to a bar.”

Sheriff Staly said if it weren’t for a concerned bystander to report the infant in the car this could’ve ended in tragedy.

“The car could’ve gotten stolen,” Sheriff Staly said. “I mean it was unlocked. Think about your child before yourself. Make the right decisions to protect your child. That’s your job as a parent.”

Clarisse and Norman both face a child neglect without great bodily harm charge. They’re expected to be in court August 19th at 8:30 a.m. for arraignment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group