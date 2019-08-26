Vigil to be held in Jacksonville for missing boaters as volunteers continue search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends and family will hold a vigil Monday in Jacksonville in honor of two missing firefighters who were last seen on a boat leaving Port Canaveral Aug. 16.
Related Headlines
The U.S. Coast Guard and Jacksonville Fire Rescue suspended the search Friday for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker.
"It is an extremely tough decision because we have a brother out there that we haven't been able to find," Jacksonville Fire Rescue Chief Keith Powers said.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
However, volunteer crews in nearly a dozen boats continue to search off the coast of the Carolinas.
McCluney works for the Jacksonville department while Walker is a master technician with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia, just outside the nation's capital.
Authorities said that while the official search was suspended, the Coast Guard will keep an eye out during its patrols, and if a new clue is found, the search will resume.
The vigil is scheduled to begin at noon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}