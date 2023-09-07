Local

Family-friendly ‘Spooktacular’ returns Sept. 9 to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for some Halloween excitement minus the scares, one Central Florida theme park says it has concocted the perfect balance of family fun.

‘Spooktacular’ returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 29.

The event will also be held on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The annual not-so-spooky event boasted a “bigger than ever” experience for 2023 that’s set to include new characters, a costume parade, and trick-or-treating, of course.

You’re invited to step into the whimsical world of Kandy, a witch-in-training.

New encounters will include Kandy’s Pumpkin Palooza and the debut of Professor Pufflemintz.

Watch and learn from his fun, interactive science experiments.

Spooktacular will be located at the Festival Walkway and is included with regular park admission.

For complete details on event dates and hours, tickets, and everything Spooktacular has to offer, click here.

