Family, friends to hold vigil Wednesday for slain 17-year-old Marion County girl

OCALA, Fla. — Family and friends will gather Wednesday in memory of a Marion County teenager who was killed earlier this month.

17-year-old Sofia Lugo was found dead at a home in Dunnellon on Dec. 10.

Deputies said they are still searching for her boyfriend, 21-year-old Saul Garcia-Macias.

Watch: ‘You wish it was just a dream’: Aunt of slain Marion County girl, 17, describes her family’s anguish

Officials said he’s considered a person of interest in the case.

Marion County deputies are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Read: Deputies: Boyfriend is a person of interest in suspicious death of Marion County girl

A vigil will be held for Sofia at 5 p.m. at 1000 NW 111th Court in Ocala.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group