Family, friends to hold vigil Wednesday for slain 17-year-old Marion County girl

OCALA, Fla. — Family and friends will gather Wednesday in memory of a Marion County teenager who was killed earlier this month.
17-year-old Sofia Lugo was found dead at a home in Dunnellon on Dec. 10.
Deputies said they are still searching for her boyfriend, 21-year-old Saul Garcia-Macias.
Officials said he’s considered a person of interest in the case.
Marion County deputies are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
A vigil will be held for Sofia at 5 p.m. at 1000 NW 111th Court in Ocala.
