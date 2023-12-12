‘You wish it was just a dream’: Aunt of slain Marion County girl, 17, describes her family’s anguish

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County family is heartbroken after a 17-year-old girl was discovered fatally shot.

Investigators said Sofia Lugo was discovered with a gunshot wound shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Northwest 111th Court near State Road 40.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for Lugo’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Saul Garcia Macias, whom they consider a person of interest.

Margarita Aguirre, Lugo’s aunt, said her family is devastated and desperate for answers as to why she was killed.

“She was young; she was beautiful -- an extraordinary person,” she said. “It feels like your whole world is falling apart, and you wish it was just a dream.”

Aguirre said her family was unaware of any issues between the couple.

Anyone with information about Macias’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

