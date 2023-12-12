Video released after shooting near a nightclub in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from a shooting near the Time Nightclub over the weekend.

The video shows the moments when a shooting happened near a nightclub, hurting a deputy and one other person.

From the video, you can see Deputy Kenneth Warner running toward the shooting.

Deputy Warner, a two-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was shot in the legs and underwent surgery. Sheriff Woods said Deputy Warner is expected to be okay.

Another person was shot, Ricard Brown. Brown was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Billy Woods expressed his thoughts on the fact that no one has come forward to identify the shooter. “It’s frustrating, it’s irritating and it’s disappointing…somebody saw something.”

“First, I will identify him, second I will catch him and I will assure the justice is served in that jail,” said Sheriff Woods.

Deputies believe about 100 people were outside the time nightclub after it closed at 2 a.m., moments before the shooting happened.

Marion County deputies had come to the club to help clear the crowds when the shots rang out.

The owner of Time Nightclub did not want to speak on camera, but he wanted to make it clear that a shooting that happened over the weekend happened next door and not at his club.

Sheriff Woods hopes the public will help his detectives find the shooter.

You are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 if you know anything about what happened near the Time Nightclub.

A $5,000 reward for information leads to an arrest or a $3,000 reward if you call Crimestoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).

