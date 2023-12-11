Marion County Sheriff identifies deputy, second man injured in shooting outside local nightclub

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods identified the deputy and another person who were both injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in the Silver Springs Shores area over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside of Time Nightclub on SE Maricamp Rd. Deputies were there helping to disperse the crowd after the club had closed for the night when the shooting started.

Sheriff Woods identified the deputy who was injured as Kenneth Warner. He was taken to a hospital for surgery after the shooting and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the sheriff’s office, Warner has been with the agency for just over two years.

The sheriff’s office identified the second person injured in the shooting as Ricard Brown. He’s also expected to survive.

Bullet holes were still visible Monday at a business adjacent to the club.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were more than 100 people in the club’s parking lot when the shooting occurred, but no one has come forward with information that could help identify the person responsible.

“It’s frustrating. It’s irritating and it’s disappointing,” Sheriff Woods said. “Somebody saw something.”

Woods says Deputy Warner was shot in the leg and has been in good spirits since being released from the hospital.

“He ain’t giving up, and he’ll be right back in the uniform,” Woods said.

Though Woods says he doesn’t believe his deputy was the intended target of the shooting, it’s still unclear who was. He hopes the public will help his detectives track down a suspect.

“First, I will identify him. Second, I will catch him, and I will assure that justice is served in that jail,” Woods said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

The owner of the club offered an apology for the violence and has said he plans to significantly increase security.

