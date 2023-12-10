Marion County deputy among 2 injured in shooting outside Silver Springs Shores nightclub

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy and one other person were injured in a shooting in the Silver Springs Shores area early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place at around 2:15 a.m. outside of Club Time on SE Maricamp Rd.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and one other person identified only as a “civilian” were shot.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for surgery. according to the sheriff’s office.

The second person injured was also taken to a local hospital. Deputies have not released any additional information on the severity of their injuries.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

They’re asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who knows anything about the person responsible for the shooting, to call the sheriff’s office at 352-732-9111.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867. Callers who provide information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

