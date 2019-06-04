  • $5K reward offered to ID semi-truck driver who fatally struck Orlando boy on bike

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a boy who was hit and killed when he was struck by a tractor-trailer is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the driver.  

     

    Kevin Pope, 10, was riding his bicycle on a crosswalk April 24 as he headed home from Wetherbee Elementary School, officials said.

     

    His family said individuals who wished to remain anonymous donated the money forward for the reward.

     

    Kevin's family said troopers are trying to identify the trucking company, the tractor-trailer and the driver involved in the incident.

     

    The attorneys representing the family created this tip hotline: 407-420-6699.

     

