$5K reward offered to ID semi-truck driver who fatally struck Orlando boy on bike

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a boy who was hit and killed when he was struck by a tractor-trailer is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the driver.
Related Headlines
Kevin Pope, 10, was riding his bicycle on a crosswalk April 24 as he headed home from Wetherbee Elementary School, officials said.
His family said individuals who wished to remain anonymous donated the money forward for the reward.
Kevin's family said troopers are trying to identify the trucking company, the tractor-trailer and the driver involved in the incident.
The attorneys representing the family created this tip hotline: 407-420-6699.
Watch family's news conference below:
The attorneys representing the family also started a tip hotline of its own 407-420-6699. Plans to share what they learn with @FHPOrlando troopers are still investigating. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/wvJSrnxktR— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) June 4, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}