Family pushes SA Bain to reopen case after man accused of molesting 5-year-old released from jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A family is trying to get legal protection from a man they said molested their five-year-old child.

On May 22nd, deputies arrested 42- year-old Marcos Grubert on charges of sexual battery at his home in Kissimmee.

Grubert was released late last month after the state attorney ruled there was not enough evidence to go to trial.

Now, the family is pressing charges, noting that his DNA was found on the child’s clothes; they want an injunction to keep the man away as the proceedings move forward.

“We intend to prove that in the United States of America when somebody commits a heinous crime upon a child like this that they will be held accountable for their actions,” said Thomas Feiter, the petitioner’s attorney, after a hearing in Osceola County on Tuesday.

The case has been deferred until September. The family is also now pushing for state attorney Andrew Bain to reopen the case.

Channel 9 exclusively reported on this story in May, days after Grubert was arrested.

Back then, the man was denied bond while the process moved through the court system.

“We want justice,” said the mother of the 5-year-old outside the court. “We will fight until we do.”

