Fantasy 5 winning ticket worth $113K sold in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A lottery ticket purchased in Volusia County matched all the numbers in Wednesday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing.

Florida Lottery said a grocery store sold the winning Quick Pick ticket.

The Fantasy 5 Evening Draw numbers for February 18 were: 5-21-29-31-32.

Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $113,496.89.

Publix at 1478 West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach sold the lucky ticket.

