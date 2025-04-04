Fantasy 5 winning ticket worth $123K sold in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A lottery ticket purchased in Marion County matched all the numbers in Thursday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing,

Florida Lottery said a convenience store sold the winning Quick Pick ticket.

The Fantasy 5 evening draw numbers for April 3 were: 2-12-17-23-30.

Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $123,081.16.

Diamond Oil at 10801 SW 91st Avenue in Ocala sold the lucky ticket.

