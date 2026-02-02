Fantasy 5 winning ticket worth nearly $100K sold in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lottery ticket that someone recently bought in Brevard County was a lucky one.

The Fantasy 5 ticket matched all the numbers in Sunday night’s drawing.

The Florida Lottery said a convenience store sold the winning Quick Pick ticket.

The Fantasy 5 Evening Draw numbers for Feb.1 were: 1-10-11-22-25.

Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $95,984.68.

7-Eleven, located at 190 East Cocoa Beach Causeway in Cocoa Beach, sold the winning ticket.

