Father’s Day afternoon: Hot temps and thunderstorms in Central Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re finishing Father’s Day weekend with hot temps.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said an isolated storm is still possible.

The highest chance for a brief passing thundershower will be east of Orlando and toward the beaches.

Please take cover from any lightning that develops today while you’re celebrating Dad.

Overnight, generally quiet (and humid) weather will prevail.

For Monday, the typical rain pattern returns, with low rain chances during the morning and a higher chance of storms into the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday, rain will be possible morning, afternoon, and evening.

Finally, an organizing area of a low-pressure way out in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic looks primed to develop into a tropical depression or named storm.

It’s too early to know if it will curve back out to sea or move toward the Caribbean.

Stay cool! Stay dry! Stay safe!

Disturbance way out in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic showing organization - could become a depression or tropical storm in the next day or so. Monitoring all week to see if it will eventually move into Caribbean or recurve back outward. pic.twitter.com/dVQHSDeAQy — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 18, 2023

