0 FBI investigates in-flight fight at OIA

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI will investigate an incident on a flight that had just landed at Orlando International Airport in which a deaf pregnant woman said a man punched her and her service dog.

Hazel Ramirez spoke to Channel 9 with the help of a sign language interpreter.

Ramirez told police the attack happened after the Frontier Airlines flight from Colorado Springs landed in Orlando when "the larger service animal took up more space than [the man] felt it deserved."

"My fiancé started yelling at the man and said, 'Don't you ever touch our dog. Don't touch a service animal ever,'" she said. "'That's not OK.'"

Video shows Ramirez and her fiancé respond by angrily signing at the man and his wife.

Timothy Manley said he and his wife did nothing wrong.

"My wife, who was next to me, is allergic to dogs, and I had to push the dog away," Manley told ABC News.

The heated exchange continued once everyone was off the plane. Manley's son recorded video that they say shows Silva kicking Manley in anger.

Police say Mathew Silva admitted to tackling Timothy Manley inside the terminal to detain him until officers arrived.

But Ramirez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, said it didn't escalate into a tackle until Manley punched her in the stomach after her fiancé shouted at him.

"That's when my fiancé just became furious, because he put his hands on me and the kid and the dog," she said.

She said her fiancé was trying to keep everyone there until police arrived, but Manley's family said it never understood that and instead felt they were being held hostage.

Meanwhile, Manley denied laying a finger on the pregnant woman and says this was all a misunderstanding and the language barrier made it difficult to explain.

Manley's wife Petrini said Silva is the one who got violent first, even causing her glasses to break.

The Orlando Police Department handed the case to the FBI since the incident happened on a plane.

An FBI spokesman said the agency is working with OPD to determine whether anyone will be charged.

