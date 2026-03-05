Troopers apprehend suspect on SR 408 after PIT maneuver, find 4 pounds of marijuana

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man faces multiple felony charges after leading troopers on a chase that caused significant traffic delays on State Road 408 on Wednesday.

Damien Mieles was arrested following a pursuit that involved a PIT maneuver and a brief foot chase.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. and resulted in a large law enforcement response between Hiawassee Road and Kirkman Road.

The incident created massive backups on the highway for several hours during the evening commute.

The pursuit began on Interstate 4 when troopers attempted to pull over Mieles for a speeding violation.

Instead of stopping, Mieles led law enforcement on a chase that transitioned onto State Road 408.

To end the pursuit, troopers utilized a PIT maneuver, a tactic designed to force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways and stop.

Following the vehicle maneuvers, Mieles reportedly exited the car and fled on foot.

Officers pursued him and took him into custody shortly after.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers reported finding a bag containing more than four pounds of marijuana.

Mieles is currently facing multiple felony charges in connection with the chase and the narcotics found at the scene.

