Halifax Health performs first robotic knee surgery

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Halifax Health doctors in Daytona Beach performed their first total knee replacement surgery using a robotic system.

The technology is designed to make surgery more precise.

Hospital officials said the robotic system provides surgeons with personalized information for each patient to help improve outcomes.

Halifax Health integrates this technology to increase accuracy during orthopedic procedures.

Hospital officials stated that the information provided by the robot helps surgeons refine the replacement process for everyone.

