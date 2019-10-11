FBI: No criminal charges 'at this time' for woman who boarded Orlando flight without ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FBI said Friday that it will not be pursuing criminal charges "at this time" against the woman who boarded a plane at Orlando International Airport without a ticket earlier this month.
The agency confirmed earlier this week that they had located the woman, but did not say how long they'd been looking for her or where she was found.
The FBI said Friday in a statement to Channel 9 on Friday that "after considering the evidence and other factors, including the availability of civil and administrative remedies, we will not be pursuing criminal charges at this time."
Passengers said the woman, who identified herself as Sylvia Rictor, refused to leave the plane after flight attendants realized she didn't have a boarding pass for the Delta flight.
According to a passenger, the pilot called police, who then removed Rictor from the plane.
Transportation Security Administration told Channel 9 that Rictor was screened but did not provide any additional information.
TSA has confirmed they that it has video showing the woman allegedly sneaking past an officer checking boarding passes before being screened.
