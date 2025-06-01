Motorcyclists injured after hitting alligator on I-4 in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Two motorcyclists were involved in a crash yesterday at approximately 6:08 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 110 in Orange City.

The incident involved a 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 traveling west in the inside lane.

The motorcycles struck an alligator in the roadway, causing both riders to veer off the roadway to the left. The Suzuki entered a wooded area and would collide with a tree.

The riders, a 67-year-old man from DeLeon Springs and a 25-year-old woman from Orange City, were transported to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was dispatched to assist with the injured alligator.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

