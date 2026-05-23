Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thirty days after nine rescued sloths arrived for quarantine at Central Florida Zoo, officials say they continue to recover and show signs of improvement, following one of Florida’s largest exotic animal welfare scandals.
In a new public update released this weekend, the zoo shared photos and progress reports on the surviving sloths rescued from the failed Orlando attraction known as “Sloth World.”
The surviving sloths currently under the zoo’s care are:
Dolce
Chewie
Leeloo
Hazel
Willow
Mojo Jojo
Blackberry
Phantom
Pearl
SEE THE SLOTHS BELOW:
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The zoo reports Chewie and Dolce are out of intensive care with encouraging signs. The other seven sloths stay under vigilant veterinary care, receiving daily treatments, special nutrition, and 24/7 monitoring.
“Their personalities are beginning to shine through more each day,” the zoo said in its latest statement, adding that more individual updates on each sloth will be shared in the coming weeks.
The rescue operation comes after the widely publicized collapse of Sloth World, an exotic animal encounter business associated with the deaths of dozens of sloths.
Authorities and animal groups said many animals lived in poor conditions before the remaining sloths were sent to the Central Florida Zoo for urgent treatment.
When the animals arrived, zoo officials reported severe dehydration, malnutrition, and complex gastrointestinal and nutritional issues among survivors. Veterinary teams have since worked to stabilize them during quarantine.
Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.