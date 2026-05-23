ORLANDO, Fla. — Thirty days after nine rescued sloths arrived for quarantine at Central Florida Zoo, officials say they continue to recover and show signs of improvement, following one of Florida’s largest exotic animal welfare scandals.

In a new public update released this weekend, the zoo shared photos and progress reports on the surviving sloths rescued from the failed Orlando attraction known as “Sloth World.”

The surviving sloths currently under the zoo’s care are:

Dolce

Chewie

Leeloo

Hazel

Willow

Mojo Jojo

Blackberry

Phantom

Pearl

SEE THE SLOTHS BELOW:

0 of 9 Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo. Central Florida Zoo shares hopeful 30-day update on surviving Sloth World rescues Nine surviving sloths rescued from the controversial Sloth World case continue recovering in quarantine care, with two now out of intensive care at the Central Florida Zoo.

The zoo reports Chewie and Dolce are out of intensive care with encouraging signs. The other seven sloths stay under vigilant veterinary care, receiving daily treatments, special nutrition, and 24/7 monitoring.

“Their personalities are beginning to shine through more each day,” the zoo said in its latest statement, adding that more individual updates on each sloth will be shared in the coming weeks.

The rescue operation comes after the widely publicized collapse of Sloth World, an exotic animal encounter business associated with the deaths of dozens of sloths.

Authorities and animal groups said many animals lived in poor conditions before the remaining sloths were sent to the Central Florida Zoo for urgent treatment.

When the animals arrived, zoo officials reported severe dehydration, malnutrition, and complex gastrointestinal and nutritional issues among survivors. Veterinary teams have since worked to stabilize them during quarantine.

The zoo has encouraged the public to continue following the sloths’ recovery journey and support ongoing care efforts through its official campaign page.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group