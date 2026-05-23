Apopka man arrested after alleged road rage shooting, police say

APOPKA, Fla. — A man was arrested after an alleged road rage shooting that police say put a woman driving home in Apopka at risk.

Investigators say a bullet was fired through the victim’s vehicle window while she was driving.

Officers eventually located the damaged vehicle while detectives kept working to identify the suspect. Authorities announced that their investigation led to Zachariah Thomas.

During a search of Thomas’ residence, detectives reportedly recovered multiple firearms, a drum magazine, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and approximately 160 grams of cannabis.

Thomas was arrested and charged with:

Shooting Into a Vehicle

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of Cannabis Over 20 Grams with a Firearm

Property Damage

Police have not provided further details regarding the victim’s condition or the cause of the road rage incident. The investigation is still in progress.

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