Brevard County man arrested in decade-old 2016 homicide case, HCSO says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office revealed a significant advancement in a homicide case that has remained unsolved for ten years, resulting in the arrest of a suspect nearly a decade after Saadyar “Sy” Johnson was murdered.

Investigators state that the sheriff’s office Cold Case Unit kept following leads over the years and used advances in forensic technology to help solve the 2016 case.

On May 20, 2026, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Marqui Newton, 34. He faces the following charges:

First Degree Felony Murder

Robbery with a Firearm

Authorities say the charges are connected to Johnson’s death in 2016.

“This arrest is the result of years of relentless investigative work and the unwavering commitment of our Cold Case Unit and law enforcement partners,” said Chad Chronister, sheriff of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“No matter how much time passes, we will never stop seeking justice for victims and their families,” Chronister added. “We hope this arrest brings some measure of closure to those who have waited nearly a decade for answers.”

The sheriff’s office did not promptly release further details about the initial homicide investigation or specify which forensic advancements led detectives to identify the suspect.

The case remains active as the criminal proceedings move forward.

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