24 dogs rescued from unsafe vehicle conditions in Kissimmee animal cruelty investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two individuals were detained after an animal cruelty investigation in Kissimmee, where authorities found 24 dogs, including several puppies, living in unsafe conditions inside a vehicle.

The Kissimmee Police Department reports that officers responded to a troubling incident where dozens of dogs were kept in hazardous and unhealthy conditions.

Police said responding officers worked alongside Osceola County Animal Services to safely remove all 24 dogs from the vehicle.

Authorities confirmed the rescued animals are now receiving care.

The Kissimmee Police Department highlighted their commitment to animal cruelty investigations, urging residents to report any concerns about the safety or well-being of people and animals.

Officials have not yet disclosed the names of the two people arrested or provided further information about possible charges related to the case.

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