FDA says hundreds injured due to software glitch connecting insulin pumps to iPhones

The United States Food and Drug Administration revealed more details about issues caused by a malfunctioning insulin pump.

Earlier this year, there was a glitch in the software that connects the “t:slim X2″ insulin pump to iPhones.

It caused the app to crash and relaunch, which drained the pump’s battery.

The FDA now says nearly 85,000 people were running the software at the time.

It says it led to 224 injuries.

“Tandem Diabetes Care” released an update to that app in March.

