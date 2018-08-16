FDLE: Missing person alert issued for Disney employee last seen in December

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement shared details Thursday about a Disney employee who was reported missing in December.
Brian Klecha, 35, was last seen making a bank transaction at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale, officers said.
FDLE also released a photo of an unidentified man who may have more information about Klecha, officers said.
In March, Klecha’s car was involved in a traffic accident in the Tampa Area, but police could not find him at the scene of the crash, officers said.
Officers said there is a concern for Klecha’s well-being and he has not had any contact with friends or family.
Anyone with information on Klecha’s disappearance is asked to call 813-352-2380.
