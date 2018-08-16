Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Daytona Beach pier

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are searching for a truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian near the city’s Main Street Pier.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the report a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Main Street and Atlantic Avenue (SR-A1A), which is near the boardwalk amusement park.
The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators are searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. Deputies describe the vehicle as a white truck, possibly a tow truck or city-type vehicle.
Daytona Beach police officers are investigating a deadly crash. A witness described it as a hit and run. pic.twitter.com/csDviW9zKu— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) August 16, 2018
The intersection of Main Street and Atlantic Avenue is closed as Daytona Beach police investigate.
Investigators did not release any more information.
Daytona Beach police officers are still on scene at Atlantic Avenue and Main Street. An eyewitness says he saw a white vehicle hit a person and keep going. This is now deadly. pic.twitter.com/w78becU9eq— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) August 16, 2018
BREAKING #DaytonaBeach: Crash has Atlantic Ave and Main St closed. @TRussellWFTV is on the scene talking to investigators. ALTERNATE: Grandview Ave pic.twitter.com/hprxZvYkyW— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 16, 2018
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News This Morning as we work to learn more information.
Location of the crash investigation:
