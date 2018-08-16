  • Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Daytona Beach pier

    By: Kevin Williams

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police in Daytona Beach are searching for a truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian near the city’s Main Street Pier.

    According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the report a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Main Street and Atlantic Avenue (SR-A1A), which is near the boardwalk amusement park.

    The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. Thursday.

    Investigators are searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. Deputies describe the vehicle as a white truck, possibly a tow truck or city-type vehicle.

    The intersection of Main Street and Atlantic Avenue is closed as Daytona Beach police investigate.

    Investigators did not release any more information.

    Location of the crash investigation:

     

     

