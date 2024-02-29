FDOT launches safety campaign for 2024 Daytona Bike Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ride SMART 2 Daytona Campaign is encouraging safety during Daytona Bike Week.

The Florida Department of Transportation, in collaboration with its statewide Motorcycle Safety Coalition, announced the launch of the Ride SMART 2 Daytona campaign, aimed at ensuring the safety of all participants during the 2024 Daytona Beach Bike Week.

Daytona Bike Week expects to draw between 500,000 to 600,000 motorcycle enthusiasts this year.

With large crowds comes a higher chance of accidents that can cause injury or even death.

Last year’s Daytona Bike Week saw 31 serious injuries and four deaths.

In light of the injuries and fatalities during last year’s event, the Ride SMART 2 Daytona campaign underscores the importance of enhancing motorcycle safety to protect all road users.

“The safety of all participants and the traveling public is paramount,” said FDOT District Five Secretary John E. Tyler, P.E. “The Ride SMART 2 Daytona campaign represents our commitment to promoting responsible riding behaviors and fostering a culture of safety on our roadways.”

The Ride SMART 2 campaign promotes safe riding through educational initiatives, enforcement efforts, and community engagement.

“We believe that by working together and promoting a culture of safety, we can make a significant impact on motorcycle safety during Bike Week and beyond,” said Edith Peters, a spokesperson for the FDOT Motorcycle Safety Coalition. “Through collaboration and vigilance, we can make sure that everyone enjoys the thrill of Bike Week while returning home safely to their loved ones.”

Daytona Bike Week will take place from March 1 to March 10, for more information on Rise SMART 2 click here.

