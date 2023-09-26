FDOT to release details on Moving Florida Forward transportation project in Volusia County

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation plans to announce new details Tuesday on an upcoming project coming to Central Florida.

The agency is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Ormond Beach City Hall.

Officials plan to announce details on the project coming to Volusia County as part of the Moving Florida Forward infrastructure initiative.

That initiative is set to bring 20 congestion relief projects across the state.

