Federal appeals court clears way for Florida law limiting youth access to social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida is advancing a law that restricts children under 14 from accessing specific social media platforms, following a federal appeals court’s decision to uphold the measure.

The law, which aims to prevent children from opening accounts on platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and YouTube, was challenged because it violates the First Amendment rights. However, the court rejected this argument, allowing the law to proceed.

Under the new legislation, children under the age of 14 are prohibited from creating accounts on major social media platforms. For individuals aged 14 and 15, parental consent is required to open an account.

