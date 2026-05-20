Crush Yard combines pickleball, food, and entertainment in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida venue is combining pickleball, food, drinks and entertainment under one roof.

Crush Yard is an indoor “eatertainment” venue built around pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

Founded in 2023, Crush Yard offers indoor pickleball courts for guests of all skill levels. The venue offers open play, private court rentals, classes, lessons and competitive events.

In addition to pickleball, Crush Yard features a full-service restaurant and bar.

Menu items include smoked chicken wings, Southern Cobb salad and spicy soppressata and hot honey pizza.

The bar serves signature drinks, including the Crush Margarita and Dragon Fruit Cooler. The venue also has a self-serve tap wall with more than 48 rotating drinks, including craft beer, seltzers, wine and hard kombucha.

Chicken and Waffles

Guests can also spend time in the lounge, watch games on the big screen or play arcade, board and lawn games between matches.

Crush Yard also offers a private event area and VIP room for birthdays, holiday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties and other celebrations.

The venue recently launched a brunch menu with items including chicken and waffles, eggs in purgatory and cinnamon sugar beignets.

Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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