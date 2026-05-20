Community support eases financial burden for first-time moms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Emily Ferrier knows the struggle all too well. As a first-time mom to 14-month-old Oakley, she faces a monthly expense that many families cannot afford: diapers.

“The boxes here, they’re almost like $40 and the way that the kids go through them is just crazy,” Ferrier said. “They’re going through several diapers a day, and before you know the box is out.”

Ferrier is not alone. One in two Central Florida families struggles to afford diapers, with monthly costs ranging from $80 to over $100 per child. In Florida, 76% of families receiving diaper assistance are working but still cannot afford enough for their children.

“Many families have to make decisions. Should I pay rent? Should I pay for food? Should I reuse this diaper? Should I put a plastic bag on my child instead of a diaper, and that’s heartbreaking,” said Anna Mae Kissandy, Director of Operations for HomeAid Orlando.

That is why HomeAid Orlando has partnered with 9 Family Connection and McCoy Federal Credit Union for their sixth annual diaper drive. The goal: collect 1 million diapers for families in need across Central Florida.

Diaper Drive with QR Code

Last year, the drive exceeded expectations. With just days remaining, organizers thought they would fall short of their 700,000 diaper goal. Then, a wave of last-minute donations pushed the total past 1 million diapers.

“This is the first time McCoy is participating with HomeAid on their diaper drive with 9 Family, and we’re excited to do so,” said Lindsay Fogarty, Executive Director of the McCoy Cares Foundation. “Families are struggling right now, so it’s important to do our part.”

Through June 5, 2026, families can drop off new, unopened packages of diapers at 13 participating McCoy Federal Credit Union branches across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Branches are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who cannot drop off diapers in person, online donations are accepted through June 19, 2026. Monetary donations allow HomeAid Orlando to bulk-purchase diapers directly from manufacturers, stretching every dollar further.

All collected diapers will be distributed to four nonprofit partners:

- Central Florida Diaper Bank

- Christian Service Center

- Jewish Family Services

- The Sharing Center

For Emily Ferrier, the Central Florida Diaper Bank provides critical support. She can visit once a month to pick up a diaper package, easing the financial burden on her family.

“It helps tremendously with the expense of everything else, and we’re able to put that money towards other needs and other necessities,” Ferrier said. “Having diapers here kind of gives a weight lifted off my family’s shoulders.”

As Oakley approaches his second birthday, his mom is grateful for the community support that helps ensure he has what he needs.

“The diaper drive is awesome,” Ferrier said. “All the companies and organizations that are donating, whether they’re donating monetarily or they’re donating packs of diapers, it’s just awesome. All the other families that benefit from the Central Florida Diaper Bank are extremely grateful.”

How to donate

Visit 9Family.com to learn how you can make a cash donation or find a drop-off location near you. Every diaper helps reach the 1 million goal and supports families like Emily and Oakley’s across Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group