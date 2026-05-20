Code Yellow lockdown lifted at Winter Springs High School after false alarm

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown Wednesday after a report of a student with a weapon on campus, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Police said law enforcement and school administrators were notified of the report Wednesday afternoon.

The school was immediately placed on Code Yellow lockdown as officers responded.

Police said it was later determined there was no actual threat on campus.

The Winter Springs Police Department thanked school administrators, staff and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for quickly addressing the incident.

Police urged parents to talk with their children about making responsible decisions and reporting threats to school officials.

Anyone with an emergency should call 911. The Winter Springs Police Department’s non-emergency number is 407-327-1000.

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