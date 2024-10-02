Federal lawsuit challenges downtown Orlando ordinance as unconstitutional

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Three Orlando businesses have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Orlando and Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, challenging the city’s after midnight alcohol sales land-use permit ordinance.

The ordinance — approved March 20, 2023, and in effect since then — requires certain businesses in the downtown entertainment area (DEA) to pay for police protection between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on weekends. The plaintiffs allege that this ordinance is an unconstitutional financial burden, that it allegedly targets their businesses selectively while exempting other venues.

The lawsuit was filed Sept. 13 by 6064 NOA LLC, 4654 NOA LLC and Celine Orlando LLC.

