Lucky lottery ticket worth $400K sold in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials say someone is holding a winning ticket for a recent draw game that’s worth a chunk of change.

The Jackpot Triple Play game is played on Tuesday and Friday nights.

The numbers drawn on April 1 were: 1-31-32-39-40-46.

Florida Lottery announced that a single ticket purchased in Brevard County matched all six numbers picked on Tuesday.

The jackpot was worth $400,000.

Officials said Cumberland Farms located at 3170 Cheney Highway in Titusville sold the lucky ticket.

Friday’s Triple Play Jackpot drawing will be worth $250,000, according to Florida Lottery’s website.

