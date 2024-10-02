Orlando Police are searching for a missing person last seen at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are on the lookout for a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen at the Orlando International Airport.

Surveillance video captured Staffano Stubbs on Sept. 30, 2024, near the Spirit Airlines baggage claim before he left the area on foot.

Staffano Stubbs (WFTV)

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket, black pants and white Nike sneakers.

Stubbs has delayed communication abilities, according to the Orlando Police Department.

If you have seen Staffano or know where he might be, contact the Orlando Police Department.

