Second Harvest sends ‘disaster relief packs’ to parts of Florida & Georgia hit hard by Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Organizations in Central Florida continue to send resources to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday, Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando sent 500 disaster relief packs to Florida’s Big Bend area.

On Wednesday, the team worked hard to pack and ship out another batch of relief kits.

Second Harvest said a partnership with Abbott, a global healthcare company, and Feeding America, made it all possible.

Organizers said each box has three days’ worth of supplies to keep a family healthy.

The packs include nutritional bars and nutrition drinks, such as Ensure and Pedialyte, along with other items that don’t need warming or refrigeration.

Second Harvest said Wednesday’s shipments will head to the Tampa Bay area and to Georgia, to help those struggling in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando Second Harvest is helping victims of Hurricane Helene in Florida in Georgia.

