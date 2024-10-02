Uncertainty surrounds tropical system working to develop in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active tropical systems this week.
A low-pressure area in the Caribbean continues to build and become organized.
The disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
It’s still too soon to know where the system will eventually go, but some forecast models have it moving over Florida next week.
This will help bump up our rain chance this weekend and most of next week.
Hurricane Kirk is also spinning in the Central Atlantic.
Kirk is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane by the end of the week, but thankfully it will stay out to sea.
Another disturbance on Kirk’s heels could also develop this week.
That system is also forecast to stay out to sea.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor all active systems in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
