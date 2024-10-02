Uncertainty surrounds tropical system working to develop in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active tropical systems this week.

A low-pressure area in the Caribbean continues to build and become organized.

The disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

Read: Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

It’s still too soon to know where the system will eventually go, but some forecast models have it moving over Florida next week.

This will help bump up our rain chance this weekend and most of next week.

Watch: Several active tropical systems are being tracked in the Atlantic

Hurricane Kirk is also spinning in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical systems in the Atlantic

Kirk is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane by the end of the week, but thankfully it will stay out to sea.

Watch: Helene aftermath: Florida energy companies send crews to help stranded communities

Another disturbance on Kirk’s heels could also develop this week.

That system is also forecast to stay out to sea.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Helene aftermath: Florida power companies send crews to help stranded communities While the Sunshine State works to recover from Hurricane Helene, other states like Georgia and the Carolinas are dealing with severe damage. (Duke Energy /Duke Energy)

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all active systems in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group