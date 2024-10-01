Several active tropical systems are being tracked in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring several active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin.

A low-pressure area in the Caribbean is the closest disturbance that has the best chance of impacting our area.

Several active tropical systems being tracked in the Atlantic

It’s still too soon to predict, but the system in the Caribbean has a 40% of tropical development over the next several days.

Some models show the disturbances moving over Florida next week, but immediate and rapid development seems unlikely.

Tropical Storm Kirk formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane later this week.

Thankfully, Kirk is forecast to turn sharply to the northeast in the Central Atlantic and will stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Kirk track

Another disturbance on Kirk’s heels could develop this week.

That system is also forecast to stay out to sea.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all active systems in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

